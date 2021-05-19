Grand Island announces 4th of July weekend, Memorial Day plans

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — It appears Memorial Day and 4th of July plans have been given the green light in Grand Island.

On May 31, a Memorial Day ceremony will take place at Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial Park. Starting at 10 a.m., it will feature the Grand Island High School Wind Ensemble.

Then, on the day before the 4th of July, the town has planned a parade, as well as the Dick Bessel Independence Day Run. They say these events occur on a Saturday whenever Independence Day happens to land on a Sunday, which it does this year.

Registration for the run is expected to be announced on or before May 28.

Starting Friday, applications for parade participation will be available through the town’s Recreation Department. To contact them, either send an email to recreation@grand-island.ny.us or call (716) 773-9680.

