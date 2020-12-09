Grand Island CSD plans to start COVID-19 testing in early January

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grand Island has a plan to bring students back into the classroom.

In orange microcluster zones, like Grand Island, 20 percent of students, faculty and staff must be tested for COVID-19 over a 30-day period.

The Grand Island Central School District plans to start testing on January 4, but there is a lot of preparation that must happen before that.

The school’s nursing team will be trained on how to administer the tests on Monday. On the following day, administrators, faculty and staff may voluntarily take part in rapid testing.

Here is the rest of Grand Island’s schedule, according to a letter sent to families:

Dec. 16 – We may invite a small sample of parents who are interested in being present when their child is tested. Dec. 17 – We open for the A-L cohort. This is an important day because we need to collect parent consent forms. These forms will be brought to the main office and we will need to enter this information into Infinite Campus. Dec. 18 – We open for the M-Z cohort. This is an important day because we need to collect parent consent forms. These forms will be brought to the main office and we will need to enter this information into Infinite Campus. Dec. 21 – We open for the A-L cohort again. We will fine tune our protocols to be ready to test on January 4th. Dec. 22 – We open for the M-Z cohort again. We will download the new M-Z Consent for COVID-19 testing ad hoc report. We will fine tune our protocols to be ready to test on January 5th. Grand Island Central School District