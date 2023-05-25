GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Grand Island Central School District announced Thursday that one of its middle school students, 13-year-old Hailey Williams, is missing.

School Superintendent Dr. Brian Graham sent a message to Grand Island families on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2901 or (716) 858-2903.