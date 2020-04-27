Grand Island extending Emergency Orders

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney is extending Local Emergency Orders.

On Monday, Whitney made the following extensions to the already in place emergency orders:

All public hearings before any board or body of the Town of Grand Island are canceled and will be rescheduled in effect for five additional days

Public attendance of Town Board meetings is suspended, and any proceedings of the Town Board will be available by livestream and on the Town’s website in effect for five additional days

Zoning Board of Appeals and all advisory board meetings are suspended in effect for five additional days

All laws providing for deadlines for action of any board are paused during the State of Emergency for an additional five days

Whitney says a copy of the emergency orders will be posted on the Town’s website as well.

The town also asks the public not to come to any town facilities or offices for non-essential reasons and is urging community groups not to hold large public gatherings.

Whitney also says additional emergency orders could be issued in response to the COVID crisis.