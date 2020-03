GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grand Island is extending its State of Emergency declaration.

Supervisor John Whitney issued the original order on March 16. On Wednesday morning, an update was issued, extending the emergency orders for at least five more days.

Public attendance at Town Board meetings is suspended, public hearings before any board or body in the town are cancelled, and the meetings of all advisory boards and the Zoning Board of Appeals are suspended.