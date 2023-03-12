GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grand Island firefighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire on Thursday around 2 a.m., with the Erie County Sheriff’s office reporting that the fire was “fully involved” with a house on Riverdale Drive.

According to Grand Island Fire Company, units responded within minutes and aside from two dogs, the residents of the home were all accounted for at the time of the crews’ arrival. The dogs were later located safe as well.

GI Fire said upon arrival, there was heavy fire at the back of the house, with an electrical line down in the backyard. Fire Chief Mark Sadkowski established command, and utilities were called for support regarding the downed electrical line.

Crews reportedly operated on opposite sides of the fire in an effort to contain the blaze to the rear of the house. According to GI Fire, high winds escalated the spread of the fire, which was under control at 2:47 a.m.

Damages were estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents. The cause remains under investigation at this time.