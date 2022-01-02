Grand Island inaugurates newly elected town officials

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday afternoon, the Town of Grand Island held the inauguration of their newly elected officials.
Those inaugurated were town justice, highway superintendent, and two councilmembers. Officials said the town board is excited to support the community and is hopeful for the future.
Richard Crawford, the highway superintendent, said the sense of community is something the town wants to build on.
