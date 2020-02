GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town board members want to make it tougher to panhandle on Grand Island.

There’s a proposal to fine people who aggressively ask for money there.

Under the law, offenders would be fined between $25 to $250.

If a person was convicted for the crime twice in a year, they could go to jail.

There will be a public comment hearing about this tonight at the town board meeting at 8 p.m.