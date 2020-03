GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 41-year-old man is in jail following an investigation into the death of a dog. Brian Cline of Grand Island was caught on surveillance camera kicking and hitting the pet.

The dog was found later by its owner dead in its crate.

Cline is charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty of animals from the Agriculture and Market Law, and a felony count of criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.