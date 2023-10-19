BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was arrested for sex crimes against children as well as allegedly possessing an illegal rifle, New York State Police announced.

An internet crimes against children investigation on Grand Island determined that Dale J. Orndorff, 63, allegedly possessed child pornography, in addition to a rifle and magazines not in compliance with New York State law.

Orndorff was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was arraigned at the Town of Grand Island Court and remanded in lieu of bail.