Grand Island man gets prison time after starting fire in apartment

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man will spend 3.5 years in prison after causing a fire in his Ransom Rd. apartment.

In January 2019, Robert Shoemaker, 35, set clothing ablaze inside his apartment, using a lighter.

Prosecutors say the fire was mostly contained to his apartment and a hallway, but 11 neighbors had to be evacuated. At the time of the incident, the damage was estimated at roughly $100,000.

Last year, Shoemaker pleaded guilty to attempted arson. As part of his sentence, Shoemaker must stay away from the Ransom Rd. apartment building.

In addition to time in prison, Shoemaker will spend 2.5 years under post-release supervision.