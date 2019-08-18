Grand Island man killed in head-on collision in North Elba

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Police say they’re investigating a fatal crash that killed two people, including a Grand Island man, and injured three others on Route 86 in the Town of North Elba.

50-year-old Kevin Maras of Grand Island and 62-year-old Rene Castonguay of Quebec, Canada collided head-on at 9:09 a.m. Saturday. Both Maras and Castonguay were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake will perform autopsies at a later time.

Heather Maras, 51, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont for head, neck, and spinal injuries. Sierra Maras, 18, was also transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for hip and leg injuries.

Ashley Maras, 16, was taken to the Adirondack Medical Center for lacerations to the face.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Island Kids Child Care Center, Preschool and PreK in Grand Island posted on Facebook today about Sierra Maras, who is a teacher at the center.