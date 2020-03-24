1  of  2
Breaking News
114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Grand Island postponing public hearings on “Project Olive,” believed to be Amazon warehouse

Grand Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Grand Island Town Clerk approved a resolution Monday submitted by Supervisor John Whitney and Town Councilmembers.

Officials have decided to postpone public hearings regarding “Project Olive” scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, and April 8.

Project Olive” is believed to be the alias for an Amazon warehouse on the island.

Lawyers with TC Buffalo Development presented the project as a storage and distribution facility earlier this month.

Developers say it would be run by an “e-commerce tenant for consumer goods,” but still cannot confirm who the potential tenant is going to be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss