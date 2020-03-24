Grand Island postponing public hearings on “Project Olive,” believed to be Amazon warehouse

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Grand Island Town Clerk approved a resolution Monday submitted by Supervisor John Whitney and Town Councilmembers.

Officials have decided to postpone public hearings regarding “Project Olive” scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, and April 8.

“Project Olive” is believed to be the alias for an Amazon warehouse on the island.

Lawyers with TC Buffalo Development presented the project as a storage and distribution facility earlier this month.

Developers say it would be run by an “e-commerce tenant for consumer goods,” but still cannot confirm who the potential tenant is going to be.