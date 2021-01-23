Grand Island restaurant offers 1995 menu in honor of Buffalo Bills

Partying like it’s 1995, “Eggsquisite Eats” is cooking up something special for this weekend’s AFC Championship game.

“We came up with a throwback,” explained the owner of “Eggsquisite Eats”, Tim Lango. “The 1995 Menu, 7 items for a touch down for breakfast, three items for a field goal for lunch.”

From “Circle the Wagon Waffles” to “Marv Levy 3 Egg Omelet,” Bills fans are stopping by to get a taste. But perhaps even sweeter than the “Tyler Bass French Toast,” is the check that comes at the end of the meal.

“We literally looked it up on the internet. The pricing from 1995, so they’re priced out very cheap. It’s great quality, we haven’t skimped on the food at all,” says Lango.

Ten unique Bills themed meals, all of them under ten dollars. It sounds perfect if you’re the customer. But for the restaurant that means they won’t be making much off the event. That doesn’t seem to bother Tim and his wife, Danielle. They just seem happy to finally have customers back at their tables.

“It just makes it so much better because it’s been such a stressful year and these are the people that make it all worthwhile,” says Danielle Lango.