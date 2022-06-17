GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Grand Island Central School District sent an email to parents Friday to warn them law enforcement is investigating claims that female students as young as middle school are being threatened to send nude photographs online.

The letter said the district believes someone is contacting girls in middle and high school through TikTok and directing them to SnapChat or Instagram. “The person is using threatening language if the child does not comply,” the district wrote.

Superintendent Brian Graham confirmed the district is partnering with police to investigate the matter.

Parents were asked to discuss the situation with their children. Anonymous tips on the investigation can be sent through the district’s tip line.

The district included suggestions for students using social media, including making their accounts private, never accepting friend requests from strangers, and blocking and reporting friends or strangers who make threatening or harassing statements.

This is a developing story, check back for updates