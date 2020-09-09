Grand Island students get first taste of hybrid model on Wednesday

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–This morning, students on Grand Island started classes for the school year and there are changes in place to keep everyone safe.

The district is following a hybrid model where students in one group go to school on Mondays and Thursdays, while the other group goes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays, all students will be home for remote learning.

Desks in the classroom will have plastic barriers and will be placed six feet apart.

Students will have scheduled masks breaks when they are in the building as well.

When it comes to school buses, the district usually sees an average of 40 kids on a bus.

This year there will only be about 11 students on each bus.