GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a packed house at the Grand Island town board meeting Monday night. Many people were concerned about a proposed change to the zoning law that would limit the size of buildings in two zones, with many particularly being concerned about warehouses.

The proposal would cap the size of buildings and in particular, warehouses to be smaller than 100,000-square-feet. The board tabled a vote on the proposal for now and wants to limit the size even further to 65,000-square-feet. The town is also waiting for county approval on the change.

Many residents are for the new code after a one-million-square-foot mega warehouse was proposed on Long Road. Historically, Grand Island residents have been opposed to these types of structures.

The town board says this proposal is routine maintenance on the zoning law and doesn’t have to do with any particular project.

“So Grand Island in kind of a two-lane town, its all two-lane roads,” said Deputy Supervisor Pete Martson. “We are very concerned with very large projects and how they will impact our residents and our community and our culture, if you will. So we’re just trying to make sure that we look at everything twice, maybe three times before we go down any particular path.”

“We came on the Island for the beauty, for the river, and we just think its a shame that we turn it into all these warehouses, that want to come on,” said Barbara Cushing, Grand Island resident.

The board expects to vote on this particular proposal in October after getting county approval.