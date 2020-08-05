Grand Island Town Board to hold public hearing on Amazon project next week

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–People living on Grand Island will be able to share their opinion on the controversial Amazon project next week.

A public hearing is happening next Thursday, August 13.

Board members plan to hold it in person.

Representatives spoke to the town board about the massive project, which would put an almost 4-million square foot warehouse at a parcel off Long Road.

One town board member shared frustrations over what he calls a lack of transperency.

“Possibly a bulk of the work was done in 2019 with no visibility to the residents, no visibility to the town board. And why would you go through such activity without informing the public as well as the town board so that we can be aware,” Councilmember Mike Madigan said.

The developers say much of the work done last year was toward purchasing the land.

There was also a non-disclosure agreement with those who helped make the deal happen.