Grand Island Town Council rejects resolution seeking answers about Dr. Burstein’s overtime pay

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town officials in Grand Island are still looking for more answers about the Erie County Health Commissioner’s overtime pay.

During a meeting Monday night, the Grand Island Town Council rejected a resolution seeking answers to a series of questions about Dr. Gale Burstein’s pay. Councilmember Mike Madigan says he requested this resolution because he wants more transparency from Erie County.

“There’s 62 counties in New York State. There’s only one county — Erie County is the only county that has not only paid overtime, but over $284,000 in overtime,” Madigan says. “What makes Erie County unique relative to the other 61 counties?”

The former Erie County Comptroller, Stefan Mychajliw, claimed Dr. Burstein illegally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the overtime was legal and said Mychajliw was misguided.