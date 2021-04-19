Grand Island Town Council to discuss full return to in-person learning for elementary students

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, the Grand Island Town Board will hold a meeting to discuss reopening schools.

The Town Council wants to get a better understanding of data that suggests schools can be safely and fully opened. They also want to get an understanding of possible harm to children in terms of education and mental health.

Earlier this month, leaders with the Grand Island Central School District said elementary students would return to in-person learning every day on April 26.

But there are currently no plans for students to return in grades 6-12.