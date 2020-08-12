Grand Island Town Supervisor says Amazon project is off

FILE – The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich. Amazon is heading to space. The online shopping giant received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit that would beam down internet service to earth. Amazon said the satellites could provide internet to parts of the world that don’t have it. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney tells News 4 TC Buffalo informed him of the decision around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The town’s website announced the cancellation of the Project Olive public hearing this evening.

A brief description reads: “The Town of Grand Island has been notified by TC Buffalo that they are withdrawing the application for Project Olive. The Public Hearing for Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7pm is hereby canceled.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued the following statement today after Amazon informed the county that they were withdrawing their application:

“My administration has worked hard over the past several years to bring Amazon to Erie County, but we were informed today that after further consideration Amazon has decided to halt their planned project on Grand Island. This is an unfortunate development as this project would have brought over 1,000 new jobs paying a living wage to our community and would have generated tens of millions of dollars more in taxes for the county, the Town, and the school district, but Amazon has decided that the fit is not right at the current time. Amazon has created jobs in Erie County and invested in our workforce at their two other local facilities, so while the Grand Island location is now off the table my team is prepared to work with them if necessary to identify another possible location for this regionally-important project or any other project. Our focus on economic development and job creation in Erie County remains as strong as ever, as evidenced by today’s topping-off event at the new TMP Technologies facility in Lackawanna.”

