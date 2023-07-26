GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Whitney’s time in office as Grand Island Town Supervisor is coming to an end.

News 4 has learned Whitney, a Republican, is stepping down early on Aug. 4. Whitney succeeded former Congressional candidate and attorney Nate McMurray as Town Supervisor after earning enough votes in 2019. He was elected to a four-year term.

Whitney, who has spent more than three decades working for Grand Island, is a former town engineer.