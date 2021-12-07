Grand Island votes against enforcing mask mandate

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders on Grand Island are pushing back against Erie County’s mask mandate.

Monday night, the town board passed a resolution in an effort to stop the county from enforcing masks on the island.

Board members claim the mandate by County Executive Mark Poloncarz is an overreach and an infringement of rights. They believe their residents, businesses, and employers should have a choice.

Poloncarz responded today, saying such resolutions are meaningless, because by law the Erie County Health Department has the authority to operate in every community and will continue its enforcement.