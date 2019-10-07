Grand Island woman gets 10-year sentence for death of toddler

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Grand Island woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing the death of a 2-year-old child.

This past August, Brianna Valenti pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

The charge stemmed from the death of her boyfriend’s child, Raelynn Fuller.

During an afternoon in September of last year, Fuller was found unresponsive, leading Valenti to call 911.

When first responders arrived, Fuller was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

Fuller remained there in the intensive care unit until she was taken off life support almost two weeks later.

Her death was later determined to have been caused by being violently shaken, and Valenti was blamed.

According to prosecutors, Fuller suffered head trauma that led to her death.

Before receiving her 10-year sentence, Valenti had the possibility of receiving 25 years.