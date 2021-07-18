Grand Island’s Miracle Field gets a $1.1M upgrade and a visit from Joe Mack

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Miracle Field on Grand Island gets a major upgrade and a visit from Major League Baseball’s newest player.

The 10-year-old field was showing signs of aging, so Legislator Kevin Hardwick helped get $1.1 million to replace the turf and improve security at the field.

The money comes from Erie County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds. And the grant will also fund a new splash pad to be installed just beyond the outfield fence.

Hardwick threw the ceremonial first pitch, to Williamsville east’s joe mack, who was just drafted to the marlins a week ago.

“I wanted to be a part of something like this because, I mean, I got an amazing opportunity to help my community and give back to my family and other families at the miracle league, and this is just an amazing organization to be a part of,” Miami Marlins draft pick Joe Mack said.

The Miracle League of Western New York is a wonderful organization that helps facilitate baseball games for children with unique needs.

They’re paired up with other kids, who all play ball on Sundays.

Not only does the league allow families with kids of varying abilities to play the game, but it’s also a great place for these children to interact with others and make friends.