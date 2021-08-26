Grand Island’s Splash World to open Saturday

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Making a splash on Grand Island — Niagara’s Splash World will open this Saturday at the former site of Fantasy Island.

The waterpark section of Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World will open on August 8 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials say limited waterpark and food options will be available during this first stage of opening.

Tickets are available at the gate, “Special Preview Pricing” for those three feet and up will cost $14.99 and 35 inches and smaller will get in for free accompanied by an adult. Online purchasing is not available right now.

Parking is free for the rest of the 2021 season and lockers will not be available due to a supplier issue.

The Lazy River, Dragster Drench, Cannon Bowl and more will be open to enjoy.

Park officials hope to have the amusement park open Spring of 2022.

Fantasy Island shut down in February 2020 after its then-owner said they had not seen a return on investments made into the park. Many attractions and rides were sold off as the Western New York shuttered.

Chicago-based investor Gene Staples stepped in as the new operator of the park in June 2021, rebranding Fantasy Island as “Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World.” The waterpark has undergone a restoration, park officials originally wanted the waterpark open in late July.