Home on Grand Island heavily damaged by Sunday night fire

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Grand Island Fire says a new EMS member of the fire company was able to safely exit her burning home before firefighters arrived on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Fix Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday following a call by a nearby neighbor.

According to Fire Chief Mark Sadkowski, the basement and first floor were fully involved when additional crews arrived.

Officials say interior attack crews could not advance into the second floor where the fire spread to and had to back out due to the danger of collapse.

The fire was knocked down by 12:09 a.m. Monday.

Total damage is estimated at $175,000 to the residence and $75,000 to the contents. Fire investigators say the cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

No one was injured.

