Indications of a Fantasy Island reopening as job postings for ‘Splash World’ go online

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are more indications that Fantasy Island is moving towards reopening as their operator puts out the help wanted sign.

Positions at the Grand Island park are listed on the “Splash World” website, including openings for tickets sales, food service, life guards, maintenance and more.

Chicago-based investor Gene Staples stepped in as the new operator of the park last month. Staples operates two other parks in Indiana and New Jersey under the umbrella “IB Parks & Entertainment.”

Fantasy Island shuttered in 2020, much of the amusement park’s rides were sold off — all that remains is the Ferris wheel, Silver Comet rollercoaster and the water slides.

News 4 is working to learn when the park is slated to reopen.