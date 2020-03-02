Lawyers for possible new Amazon facility meeting with Grand Island Town Board

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lawyers for a developer behind what’s likely a new Amazon warehouse will meet with Grand Island’s Town Board.

TC Buffalo Development filed its proposal last month. It doesn’t name Amazon directly.

Instead, it proposes a plan for an “E-commerce storage and distribution facility.”

Sources told News 4 a few months ago that developers bought the land on Long Road for a possible Amazon distribution center.

The proposed facility would be 3.8 million square feet.

It’s expected to provide at least 1,000 new jobs.