Live Now
News 4 at 5

Lawyers for possible new Amazon facility meeting with Grand Island Town Board

Grand Island

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lawyers for a developer behind what’s likely a new Amazon warehouse will meet with Grand Island’s Town Board.

TC Buffalo Development filed its proposal last month. It doesn’t name Amazon directly.

Instead, it proposes a plan for an “E-commerce storage and distribution facility.”

Sources told News 4 a few months ago that developers bought the land on Long Road for a possible Amazon distribution center.

The proposed facility would be 3.8 million square feet.

It’s expected to provide at least 1,000 new jobs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss