GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everything must go. That’s the message liquidators are sharing about the former Radisson Hotel.
Starting Friday morning, a public sale will be happening at the former Grand Island hotel (100 Whitehaven Rd.), and it’s scheduled to continue until everything’s gone.
After Friday, the sale schedule will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.
The thousands of items up for grabs include furniture, small amenities, mirrors, linens, carpet, chandeliers, bar and restaurant furnishings, and more.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.