Liquor store employee on Grand Island arrested for selling alcohol to minors

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–State Troopers conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail last Friday at 12 locations in the Town of Grand Island.

Police say there was one arrest.

According to police, 53-year-old Amy Butcher of Grand Island, an employee of Aceti’s Wine & Spirits, located at 2156 Grand Island Blvd. was arrested under New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law for prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.

Butcher is scheduled to appear in the Town of Grand Island court at a later date.

Police say the following establishments were checked and found to comply:

Walgreens, 2320 Grand Island Blvd.

Rite Aid, 2325 Grand Island Blvd.

Dollar General, 2391 Grand Island Blvd.

Cheers Wine & Liquor, 2443 Grand Island Blvd.

Rose Liquor Store, 1771 Love Rd.

Priya & Mohit Exxon Mobile 1837 Love Rd.

Speedway, 2024 Grand Island Blvd. & 1898 Whitehaven Rd.

Dollar Tree, 2174 Grand Island Blvd.

Tops Markets, 2140 Grand Island Blvd.

Tops Express 2130 Grand Island Blvd.

