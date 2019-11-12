Lone occupant escapes fire in Grand Island home, prevents fire from spreading

Cold, Snowy Week
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Grand Island firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Garden Parkway on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters say an alert neighbor discovered the fire and contacted 911 immediately. While crews were on their way to the scene, the lone person inside the home exited safely.

Crews confined the fire to a second-floor rear bedroom and knocked the fire down and got it under control by 4:37.

The Fire Chief reports $30,000 damage to the building and $30,000 to the contents.

He also noted the occupant closed the bedroom door before leaving the home, preventing the fire from spreading.

Firefighters have not determined an exact cause, and the fire remains under investigation.

