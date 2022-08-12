GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are reports of goats running loose along I-190 northbound, between Whitehaven Road and Long Road.

Total Traffic shared the report around 8 a.m.

It’s not clear where the goats allegedly got away from, but commuters should use caution while driving in that area.

