GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the 190 in Grand Island last Friday at 7:55 p.m.

Police say they found 23-year-old Andrew Almeter of East Amherst intoxicated.

Almeter was taken into custody and processed, where his BAC was determined to be 0.23%.

Police charged him with aggravated DWI. Almeter was turned over to a sober third party and released on appearance tickets.