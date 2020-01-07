Man charged following hit-and-run on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been charged following a hit-and-run on Grand Island.

On Sunday night, shortly before 8 p.m., deputies responded to complaints about a hit-and-run crash on Staley Rd.

The victim of the crash says his vehicle was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck that proceeded to leave the scene.

The following day, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a Ford truck with recent right front damage.

Deputies then spoke with Brandon Smith, 28, who they say admitted to driving the vehicle on Sunday.

Smith told deputies he thought he hit a deer. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Smith admitted that he drove the truck with a revoked license after a previous DWI conviction.

Smith was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and vehicle and traffic violations for leaving the scene of an accident, operating an unregistered vehicle on the highway and operating a vehicle without insurance.

He was released on court appearance tickets.