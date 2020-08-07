Man charged with drug crimes after agencies search home on Grand Island

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, maintaining a drug-involved premises and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

This past Wednesday, David Montemage, 37, was arrested after multiple agencies came together to search a home on Blue Pointe Lane on Grand Island.

Inside the home, law enforcement officers say they found the following items:

.22 caliber rifle

28 rounds of ammunition with magazines

About 1.88 kilograms of marijuana

An unspecified amount of marijuana and THC products

Several large plastic vacuum seal-type packages containing marijuana residue

Several small plastic bags containing marijuana

Digital scale

Marijuana smoking pipes

$7,480 in cash

Montemage, a real estate salesperson with an office near the scene, was arrested at the conclusion of the search. Investigators believe he was involved in drug trafficking and distribution for more than 10 years.

If convicted, Montemage could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a $500,000 fine.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.