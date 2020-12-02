Man could spend 2 years in jail if convicted of killing dog

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man has been indicted on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after the death of a toy poodle.

Prosecutors say Brian Cline, 42, hit and kicked the dog on Baseline Rd. this past March. It was found dead in its crate the next day.

If convicted of the felony charge, Cline could spend up to two years in jail.

He’ll be back in court on December 10 and remains released on his own recognizance.