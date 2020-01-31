Man facing 15 years in prison for starting fire in Grand Island apartment

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man has confessed to attempted arson after causing a fire in his apartment on Ransom Rd.

Exactly one year ago Friday, prosecutors say Robert Shoemaker started the fire by setting clothing ablaze with a lighter.

Crews were able to largely contain the fire to Shoemaker’s apartment and a hallway, but 11 neighboring residents had to be evacuated.

After the fire, damage to the building was estimated at $100,000.

When he’s sentenced on March 17, Shoemaker faces up to 15 years in prison. He’s currently in custody without bail.