GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wanted felon from Buffalo was recently found and taken into custody on Grand Island.

Kevin Carrasquillo-Vargas had eight outstanding warrants, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., authorities say he was stopped on I-190 near the Whitehaven interchange on Grand Island.

At the time, they say the 23-year-old was driving without a valid license. His warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office, were for felony charges of incest, tampering with evidence and assaulting a police officer, in addition to 10 separate misdemeanor charges.

Sheriff John Garcia calls the arrest of Carrasquillo-Vargas “another example where bail reform has completely failed our citizens and put the community in danger.”

“This individual continued to commit serious crimes while evading the criminal justice system and refusing to show up to court,” Garcia said.

After he was found, the Sheriff’s Office turned Carrasquillo-Vargas over to Buffalo police for the warrants.