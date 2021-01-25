Man with 24 license suspensions arrested in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester man with 24 active suspensions on his driver’s license was arrested during a traffic stop in Grand Island.

On Saturday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle after it was seen on I-190 and Long Rd.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Quintin Lewis, they say.

Lewis was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He was released on court appearance tickets.