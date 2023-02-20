GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A motel in Grand Island sustained damage in a fire on Sunday, the Grand Island Fire Company said Monday.

Crews responded to the Chateau Motor Lodge Motel on Grand Island Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Sunday, when crews arrived smoke was coming from the roof and door of a room.

During the fire, crews located two puppies and removed them from the motel. One had to be revived and is recovering at a local animal hospital.

Damage for the fire is estimated at a total of $55,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.