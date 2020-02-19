Multiple reports say Fantasy Island rides are being sold

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– News 4 has received multiple reports tonight that Fantasy Island is selling rides.

These reports come from publication Amusement Today and non-profit organization American Coaster Enthusiasts.

According to the park’s website, passes for the season are not being sold because they are sold out.

The website also does not list when the park will open for the summer season.

Grand Island’s Town Supervisor says he’s aware of these reports about the park and calls them “disappointing.”

We’ve reached out to Fantasy Island and its parent company, Apex Parks Group, for comment.

We have not heard back at this time.