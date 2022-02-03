Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World hopes to reopen by Memorial Day weekend

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders on Grand Island say they are hoping to have the former Fantasy Island amusement park re-open this spring.

The park is now called “Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World.” It’s owned by a company out of Indiana. Leaders on Grand Island say the company is working on getting some new rides and new additions to the water park.

Last year only the waterpark section of the park was open to visitors.

“At the end of the summer open for a few weeks, they stepped up and took over rough shape, maintenance and vandalism on top of that,” said John Whitney, town supervisor, Grand Island.

Grand Island leaders say the owners are working to renovate the park and they are hoping for a re-opening by Memorial Day weekend.

