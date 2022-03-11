GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World is making progress on its rides before its intended spring opening.
The former Fantasy Island is now owned by a company based in Indiana. On Friday morning, they shared an update showing that the installation of their “Scrambler” began this week.
After only the water park was available to patrons last year, the owners are working to bring in new rides and other additions.
The hope is that the park will be open once again by the end of May.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.