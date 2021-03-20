Niagara Sailing Club goes up in flames Saturday afternoon

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Sailing Club went up in flames Saturday afternoon, sustaining extensive damage, according to the Grand Island Fire Company.

Grand Island firefighters responded to the club on East River Road at 3:35 p.m. finding heavy smoke and flames throughout the building.

No injuries have been reported and the fire was under control by 4:31 p.m.

Officials estimate $200,000 worth of damage to the structure and $100,000 of damage to the building’s contents.

Fire officials also say a neighbors shed took $5,000 worth of damage.

Courtesy: FBNY

The Sheridan Volunteer Fire Department, Kenmore VFD and City of Tonawanda Fire Department assisted in battling the blaze.