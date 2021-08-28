Niagara Splash World opens up on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Splash World held its grand opening in Grand Island Saturday, the park sits on the site of the former Fantasy Island.

The lazy river and three major water slides were set up and ready to go.

People we talked to are happy to see the park reopen.

Related Content Grand Island’s Splash World to open Saturday

“I use to come here a lot when I was younger, and this is where I went water park rides so we were excited,” said one park visitor.

“I’ve been loving fantasy island ever since I was a little girl and I always bring my son here every year and I was so sad when they closed. So when I was watching Channel 4 as I was looking for a job, I saw Fantasy Island’s water park was going to be opening, so I decided to bring my son today because I was so excited,” added another.

“We were sad when it closed, and this is going to be a wonderful thing. It’s gonna boost the economy around here. Everybodys going to get some jobs, it’s a wonderful place,” said one guest.

Splash World will be open the rest of this weekend and next weekend.

Park officials are still deciding whether to continue into the early Fall.