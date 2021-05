GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police out of Clarence are asking for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Ian Young.

Police tell News 4 Young was last seen April 27 in the Town of Grand Island and reported missing on May 11.

He is black with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’7″, and weighs 150 lbs.

Anyone with information can contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200.