NYSPHSAA stepping in after Grand Island wrestler barred from Section VI tournament

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Adam Daghestani is considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the area, with a record to back that up.

But his family says a medical provider ruled he couldn’t compete because of an incorrect diagnosis, and now they’re concerned his future with the sport will be affected.

The Grand Island senior was shocked when a medical provider at the Section VI tournament barred him from competing because he spotted an ingrown hair.

Now the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is stepping in. Although they can’t change what happened this past weekend, they’re hoping to change rules which could allow Daghestani to compete in states.

The state’s athletic association will be combining the accumulative points of all wrestlers to determine who will get the wildcard selection into the state championship.

Daghestani and other athletes will find out if they qualify on Wednesday.