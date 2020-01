GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–One victim, who had to be extricated from a wreck on Baseline Road on Grand Island, suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday night, according to Grand Island Fire.

Grand Island firefighters, EMT’s, and medics responded to a two-car collision at 8:20 p.m. near St. Stephens Church while they were nearby responding to a medical emergency.

The victim received followup treatment at ECMC, and two others declined to go to the hospital.