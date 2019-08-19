Part of South Grand Island Bridge to close Sunday for ‘A Quiet Place II’ filming

Live Now
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The northbound lanes of the South Grand Island Bridge are going to be shut down for part of Sunday.

The closure is happening in order to accommodate filming of A Quiet Place II.

From midnight until 1 p.m., the southbound lanes of the South Grand Island Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

During this time period, all Grand Island-bound traffic heading north on I-190 will be diverted toward a single lane on the southbound side of the south bridge.

Along with this, the Exit 17 entrance ramp from River Rd. to I-190 NB will be closed. Drivers looking to head north on I-190 from River Rd. will need to enter from Grand Island Blvd.

